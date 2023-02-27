CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The EIU University Professionals of Illinois IFT Local 4100 union, which represents advisors, recruiters, annually contracted faculty, faculty, counselors, and lab coordinators, will vote to authorize a strike on March 8-9 after nearly one year of bargaining and little movement in mediation.

The primary issues on the bargaining table are salary and workload demands that directly impact the availability of service to students. The Illinois Federation of Teachers said that a “yes” vote would give the EIU UPI bargaining team the power to file official strike authorization paperwork with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board if no agreement can be made at the bargaining table.

“The administration continues to offer an effective pay cut for workload increases, and we just cannot agree to that,” said Billy Hung, an associate professor in biological sciences at EIU and the union’s lead negotiator. “They will have to make some movement to prove that they’re taking bargaining seriously. We work hard to support our students and this institution, and we deserve not only respect for our work, but appropriate compensation along with it. Our members should not have to pay our school just to work here.”

Hung said negotiations have stalled at this time.

“We don’t want to strike, and this vote is not a step we take lightly,” said Jennifer Stringfellow, EIU UPI President, and professor of special education . “After nearly a year of bargaining, we’ve seen so little progress on issues that are critical to faculty and staff retention and that will strengthen the university. It’s time for the EIU administration to demonstrate that they prioritize our students and value our work. It’s time to settle this fairly. If they continue to propose insultingly low offers, we’ll have no choice left but to strike.”

The union began negotiations with EIU in March 2022 and later called for a federal mediator by November. The Illinois Federation of Teachers said the two sides are not close to an agreement at this time.

The next bargaining session is scheduled for March 10.