CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University faculty and staff hit the picket lines and officially began their strike this morning on campus.

Last week, union members delivered their ten-day notice of intent to strike to the university president. Members took a strike vote on March 9, with 97% voting “yes” if an agreement can’t be reached.

After the last eight hour bargaining meeting on Monday with EIU’s President and other officials, EIU University Professionals of Illinois (UPI) President Jennifer Stringfellowsaid that UPI voted to strike because they are uncertain about the administration and clarity on bargaining.

Stringfellow confirmed that EIU faculty and staff voted to start the strike Thursday morning after over a year at the bargaining table.

WCIA was on the scene this morning where UPI has been picketing in front of the Old Main, the main administration building on campus.

UPI sent out a release that said union members will be picketing today before a midday rally, joined by several speakers including IFT Secretary Treasurer Cyndi Oberle-Dahm, UPI Local 4100 President John Miller, EIU UPI members, students, and supporters.

The rally will be held at 11 a.m. at Morton Park Pavilion, located at 1215 Division Street, Charleston, IL. Union members will march to the park with picket signs for a rally. Union representatives and guest speakers will host a press conference and take questions from the media.

UPI also said that the Teamsters Joint Council No. 25 has been notified of the strike and will honor it by not crossing any picket lines at EIU.

The union has been out of contract since September 2022. Faculty and staff are asking for better pay to accommodate an increased workload. However, both sides claim to have the interest of the student in mind.

UPI said the strike is “a demonstration of the resolve and the commitment of advisors, faculty, and counselors to improve the learning conditions of our students.”

In a statement to WCIA, the university told us they “remain committed to reaching a good-faith resolution that sensibly balances the employee’s needs with the opportunity, accessibility and quality education all EIU students and families have come to expect.”

There will be another all-day bargaining session beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday morning.