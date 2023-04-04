CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University Athletics announced that a fundraising event featuring two-time Super Bowl Champion and EIU alum Jimmy Garoppolo has been canceled.

EIU Athletics shared on its website that the “An Evening With Jimmy G” fundraising event scheduled on April 22 has been canceled because they were informed that the NFL star is no longer able to attend. Officials said guests who have already purchased tickets to attend will be refunded.

“We would like to thank all of those who purchased tickets for this event in support of Eastern Illinois Athletics and our student-athletes in addition to the Hilton Garden Inn and McKenna-Yost Convention Center for stepping forward to be the title sponsor,” EIU Athletic Director Tom Michael said.

The EIU Spring Football Game on April 22 at O’Brien Field is scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff. Michael encourages everyone to attend.