CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois’ Board of Trustees voted unanimously to rename one of its dorms on Friday.

Douglas Hall will now be named Powell-Norton Hall, in honor of Zella Powell and Ona Norton. Powell is believed to be the university’s first black graduate.

Norton was the matriarch of a black family in Charleston. She and her husband took in some of the football team’s black athletes during the 50’s when it was hard for minorities to find housing.

The university said it is looking for other ways to acknowledge the 1858 Lincoln-Douglas debate for which the building was named.