CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — School may be out for the summer, but that isn’t keeping some people from making sure Eastern Illinois University’s campus is clean and beautiful.

The university is working to begin what it hopes will be an annual event called “Beautification Day.” The university held the event for the first time in 2019, during which approximately 100 volunteers pulled weeds, assisted with outdoor gardening projects and other general cleanup efforts around the 320-acre campus. This year’s event will be similar.

“One of the things our students, employees, and retirees say is that they love EIU’s charm,” said Josh Norman, associate vice president for Enrollment Management at Eastern. “For so many, Eastern is a perfectly sized campus that provides room for personal growth and professional opportunities in a comfortable, accessible campus environment.”

This year’s Beautification Day will be this Saturday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. A volunteer signup form is available online and people can choose either a morning shift between 8 and 11:30 a.m. and an afternoon shift between 11:30 and 3 p.m.