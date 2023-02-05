CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University (EIU) has a new president, and the school didn’t have to go far to find him.

Jay Gatrell was the current Vice President of Academic Affairs at EIU. Now, he is the 13th president at EIU.

“I’m grateful for our amazing staff and faculty who make sure EIU is a safe, comfortable and truly extraordinary place for all of our students to learn, be challenged, and thrive,” Gatrell said.

Before his time at EIU, Gatrell served as Vice Provost at the University of Louisville. He also spent over 13 years at Indiana State University.

“I want to take a moment to offer my gratitude to our campus and our Coles County community for their input, guidance, and support during the search and selection process,” said Joyce Madigan, EIU Board of Trustees Chair. “And on behalf of the entire board, I wish to express our most sincere appreciation to every member of the search committee who enthusiastically aided in making the Presidential search and selection process engaging, efficient, and professional at every turn.”

Current President David Glassman is retiring in June after spending nearly eight years in the position at the university.

