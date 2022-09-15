CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University is celebrating an increase in enrollment.

In a release, Eastern Illinois University announced 8,857 students are enrolled for the Fall 2022 semester. This includes a 11% increase for first-time freshmen in Fall 2022 compared to the Fall 2021 semester.

“We place a priority emphasis on the relationships we create with our current and prospective students, and I am extremely proud of our University community and how they continue to go the extra mile to serve our current and prospective students and families,” said EIU Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management Josh Norman.

EIU officials also credit strong community relations for its increase in student enrollment.

“Our enrollment trajectory continues to establish Eastern Illinois University as a first-choice option for top-quality education in Central Illinois, across the State, and in every corner of the world,” said EIU President Dr. David Glassman.

Eastern Illinois’s total enrollment increased around nearly 3 percent. The total number of undergraduate students, including dual degree college students, changed less than a percent.

Graduate student enrollment also increased to 1,941.