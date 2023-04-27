DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Students and faculty at Eisenhower High School in Decatur created an event for kids with disabilities.

It’s called Panther Pawlooza and the goal is to promote growth and learning through various activities. More than 160 participants enjoyed face paintings, snow cones, and a foam machine.

Faculty members said the event showcases kids with disabilities aren’t that different from other students. Senior Lucy Rauch said they learned a lot about themselves through the kids they worked with.

“Even though they do function differently and they can’t always be completely talkative, they’re the sweetest people ever,” Rauch said. “Every single person in the program that I’ve talked to is fantastic. They’re the kindest.”

Teachers say they hope to have more kids at the next event along with more volunteers and community sponsors.