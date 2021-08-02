Eisenhauer High School’s Dr. Amy Zahm named Principal of the Year

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A high school principal in Decatur is being recognized by the Illinois Principals Association.

A press release from the Decatur School District says Dr. Amy Zahm is getting the Regional Principal of the Year Award for the Abe Lincoln Region.

Zahm is the principal of Eisenhauer High School.

The release says the regional board will be honoring award winners at a banquet starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Doherty’s Pub, 242 E. William St., Decatur.

