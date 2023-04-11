URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I Student Affairs announced that Einstein’s Bros. Bagels and Nic’s Cafe will be closing all of their U of I campus locations this month.

Officials said after a 10-year partnership with BOAST, LLC., operating on campus as Einstein’s Bros. Bagels and Nic’s Cafe, five campus locations will close. These include Illini Union, Armory, Seibel Center, Vet Med, and Willard Airport.

They said the decision to close these locations came as the result of the new economic realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are saddened to lose such a strong partner because Einstein’s Bros. Bagels has worked diligently to support the U of I and the entire campus community,” said Becki Salzman, Director of the Illini Union. “We will work to refill these campus locations as quickly as possible and wish BOAST, LLC the best in the future.”

All of these locations will close on April 28.