MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight people were displaced from their homes as a result of a fire in a Mattoon apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Crews were dispatched at around 1:35 a.m. to the complex located near the corner of Lafayette Avenue and South 13th Street.

Upon arrival, they discovered that there was smoke coming from the third floor of the three-story building.

Mattoon Police assisted in evacuating all occupants from their apartments.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the third floor apartment in which it originated, and it took only 15 minutes to put out the fire.

No civilians were injured in the fire, but two firefighters received minor burns, with one being sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The Mattoon Fire Department has yet to determine the cause of the fire, and an investigation is ongoing at this time.