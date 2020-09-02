Eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed by county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County announced Thursday they are tracking 47 active cases of coronavirus.

An emailed statement from Vermilion County Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said Wednesday eight people have tested positive for the virus. They include a person in their 80s, two in their 40s, one in their 30s, one in their 20s, and three teenagers.

A total of 344 people have tested positive in Vermilion County. Of those, 46 were still isolated at home and one was hospitalized as of Wednesday.

About 85% of all positive cases, or 293 cases, have been released from isolation since testing positive.