SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight people were arrested over the weekend in Springfield for gun and drug crimes, Springfield Police announced on Monday.
Officials said the arrests happened as a result of walking patrols, traffic stops, ShotSpotter responses and search warrants. At least four guns and several pounds of marijuana were seized during the course of these arrests.
Those arrested, and their charges, are listed below:
- Jonathan Chillis, 23 years old
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Possession of over 10 grams of marijuana
- Ahmad Dixon, 31 years old
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon
- Possession of a firearm without a FOID card
- Daran Williams, 32 years old
- Armed habitual criminal
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon
- Possession of a firearm without a FOID card
- Aaron Cutler, 19 years old
- Possession of a firearm without a FOID card
- Delivery of over 500 grams of marijuana
- Joshua Huddleston, 19 years old
- Delivery of over 500 grams of marijuana
- Possession of a firearm without a FOID card
- Obstruction of justice
- Resisting a police officer
- A Sangamon County warrant for domestic battery
- A Macoupin County warrant for speeding
- Doyrail Boyd, 33 years old
- Armed violence
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Delivery of over 30 grams of marijuana
- Possession of over 100 grams of marijuana
- Possession of a firearm without a FOID card
- Jennifer Brady, 28 years old
- Armed violence
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Resisting a police officer
- Johnny Berry, 32 years old
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Resisting a police officer
- Two Mississippi warrants for homicide and probation violation
Anyone who has information concerning any of these arrests and crimes is asked to call either the Springfield Police Department (217-788-8311) or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers (217-788-8427).