SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight people were arrested over the weekend in Springfield for gun and drug crimes, Springfield Police announced on Monday.

Officials said the arrests happened as a result of walking patrols, traffic stops, ShotSpotter responses and search warrants. At least four guns and several pounds of marijuana were seized during the course of these arrests.

Photo courtesy of the Springfield Police Department

Those arrested, and their charges, are listed below:

Jonathan Chillis, 23 years old Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon Possession of over 10 grams of marijuana

Ahmad Dixon, 31 years old Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon Possession of a firearm without a FOID card

Daran Williams, 32 years old Armed habitual criminal Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon Possession of a firearm without a FOID card

Aaron Cutler, 19 years old Possession of a firearm without a FOID card Delivery of over 500 grams of marijuana

Joshua Huddleston, 19 years old Delivery of over 500 grams of marijuana Possession of a firearm without a FOID card Obstruction of justice Resisting a police officer A Sangamon County warrant for domestic battery A Macoupin County warrant for speeding

Doyrail Boyd, 33 years old Armed violence Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon Delivery of over 30 grams of marijuana Possession of over 100 grams of marijuana Possession of a firearm without a FOID card

Jennifer Brady, 28 years old Armed violence Possession of methamphetamine Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon Possession of drug paraphernalia Resisting a police officer

Johnny Berry, 32 years old Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon Resisting a police officer Two Mississippi warrants for homicide and probation violation



Anyone who has information concerning any of these arrests and crimes is asked to call either the Springfield Police Department (217-788-8311) or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers (217-788-8427).