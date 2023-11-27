CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s Foodmobile will make an appearance in Champaign in December to help feed families.

The mobile food pantry will park at Promise Healthcare on Dec. 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pre-registration should be done at EIFclient.com. Anyone from Champaign County is welcome.

The food distribution is part of EIF’s mission to bring healthy food to rural or underserved areas through their Foodmobile Program. EIF said pre-registering does not guarantee a place in line. They provided income eligibility guidelines:

(Courtesy: Eastern Illinois Foodbank)

Attendees are asked to bring boxes or bags to carry food. Future food distribution opportunities can be found on eifoodbank.org.