CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s Foodmobile will be making its way back into Champaign County this January to held feed families facing food insecurity.

The Foodmobile is a mobile food pantry that aims to bring healthy food to underserved areas. On Jan. 2, it will travel through southern Champaign County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Northern Champaign County will get a visit 10 days later on Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Attendees are asked to bring boxes or bags to help carry food, as well as pre-register at www.EIFclient.com. EIF officials say pre-registration does not guarantee a place in line. They also provided the following income guidelines:

Specific distribution sites and upcoming schedules are listed on EIF’s website.