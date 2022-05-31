CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity.

The distribution will be held at the Champaign Public Health Department on West Kenyon Road on June 25 from noon to 2 p.m. and is open to residents of Champaign County.

Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.

The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.

Officials said those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.

Income guidelines are as follows:

Updates regarding future food distributions can be found at the Foodbank’s website at www.eifoodbank.org.