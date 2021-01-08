Effort for term limits stalled

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — An effort to impose term limits on Rantoul government members has stalled.

Not enough signatures were gathered on a petition for a referendum to hit the ballot. Organizers said that is due in part to COVID-19.

Now, it could be at least a year before Rantoul citizens get a chance to decide whether the offices of mayor, trustee and clerk will have term limits. The proposal is no more than two consecutive years. Supporters said it is aimed at getting fresh ideas and lessening corruption.