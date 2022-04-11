EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A new change allows more teens the opportunity to make money this summer, while also gaining valuable work experience.

Last week, the Effingham City Council voted unanimously to lower the required age for seasonal workers from 18 to 16 years old.

This change was prompted by an increased need for applicants for summer positions, ranging from general maintenance with public works to working within the city’s engineering department.

“There’s a lot of exposure to what happens in the community,” City Administrator Steve Miller said.

There is also a push to raise the rate of pay to the $13.50-$15 range, depending on worker experience. This change is still up to the approval of the city council.

“Hopefully, it draws some attention,” Miller said.

Miller emphasized that these seasonal positions are full-time, 40-hour per week internships, and that they have begun reaching out to high schools for qualified applicants.