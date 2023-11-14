EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A teacher’s aide within the Effingham School District is under arrest after police said he was involved in a battery incident with a student last week.

The Effingham Police Department said they received a complaint on Nov. 8 that a battery had taken place at Effingham Junior High School that day. The student suffered minor injuries as a result and David Parker, 65, was named as the person responsible.

After a week-long investigation, Effingham Police said Parker was arrested on Tuesday and was taken to the Effingham County Jail. He was booked on a single charge of aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13.

Effingham Police added that no other students or faculty were involved in the Nov. 8 incident. Once alerted to the allegation, the district’s administration cooperated fully in the investigation.

In a letter to the school district community, Effingham Superintendent Andrew Johnson said Paker was immediately placed on suspension with pay status pending the outcome of a district investigation. He has not been on district property since Nov. 8 and was directed not to have any contact or communicate with any student.

“The District is committed to providing a safe and healthy educational environment that is conductive to learning for all students,” Johnson said. “This includes prioritizing the safety an well-being of District students and we will honor these principles in our day-to-day operations.

Johnson’s full statement can be read below:

The case has been turned over to the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office. If the State’s Attorney moves forward with prosecution, and if Parker is convicted, he faces five to ten years in prison.