EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham schools are closed on Monday as the investigation into the district’s computer network issue continues.

Superintendent Andrew Johnson shared on social media that there is still no evidence that any employee or student’s personal information has been compromised as of Saturday.

As previously reported, district employees discovered a problem that affected the district’s computer network. That’s when staff promptly began efforts to secure the network and contacted the appropriate local agencies for input on how to move forward.

The issue caused the school district to cancel classes last Friday, and all after-school and evening activities on Feb. 9 and 10.

Johnson said there will be no student attendance on Monday, but there will be a Teacher Institute day for all Unit #40 employees. School attendance will resume on Tuesday.

Extracurricular activities will also continue as scheduled.

Johnson said the district will continue to update the public as new information becomes available.