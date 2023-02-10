EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham Community School District has canceled classes for Feb. 10 due to a computing issue.

Superintendent Andrew Johnson posted on the district’s Facebook page that district employees discovered a problem that affected the district’s computer network. Staff promptly began efforts to secure the network and contacted the appropriate local agencies for input on how to move forward. Johnson said the district is continuing its investigation into the nature, scope, and cause of the computer network problem and determining the necessary response.

Because of the disruption caused by the incident, the school district is canceling classes for Friday, Feb. 10, and all after school and evening activities for Feb. 9 and 10.

Johnson said the district will continue to keep the parents, students, employees, and community updated on this matter.