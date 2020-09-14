Effingham School District reports three COVID-19 cases

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The superintendent of Effingham Community Schools said there were three COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend.

At least two of those cases were Effingham High School students, according to the District.

In a Facebook post, Superintendent Mark Doan said they coordinated with the Effingham County Health Department to identify and monitor individuals who had recent contact with these individuals. Those who may have had close contact with them were place in quarantine for 14 days.

Areas these individuals may have been were deep-cleaned and sanitized.

“It is very important that everyone monitor their health and stay at home if they develop symptoms. Sick persons should contact their health care provider to determine if testing is needed,” said the superintendent. Additionally, he said if your child had close contact with a known COVID-19 case, you are asked to keep the child home and notify your primary healthcare provider.