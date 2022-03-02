EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham Community Unit School District 40 is looking for a new Health Care Supervisor.

The position is supervisory, non-union and can be part-or full-time. Whoever fills the position will be required to work a minimum of 7.5 hours per day for five days of the week for 180 days of the year. The minimum pay rate is $40,000 and benefits include health and life insurance, IMRF retirement, sick leave, personal days and holidays.

The district said it prefers someone with:

An Illinois RN license with BSN

A special education IEP designation

Supervisory experience in health related field

Evaluation of staff experience

Experience in providing health related services

CPR, vision and hearing certification

Interested individuals can find applications online or at 2803 South Banker Street in Effingham. They are asked to return applications, along with a cover letter, resume and copy of medical license to Effingham CUSD Superintendent Mark Doan by March 18 at the aforementioned address in PO Box 130.