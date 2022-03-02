EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham Community Unit School District 40 is looking for a new Health Care Supervisor.
The position is supervisory, non-union and can be part-or full-time. Whoever fills the position will be required to work a minimum of 7.5 hours per day for five days of the week for 180 days of the year. The minimum pay rate is $40,000 and benefits include health and life insurance, IMRF retirement, sick leave, personal days and holidays.
The district said it prefers someone with:
- An Illinois RN license with BSN
- A special education IEP designation
- Supervisory experience in health related field
- Evaluation of staff experience
- Experience in providing health related services
- CPR, vision and hearing certification
Interested individuals can find applications online or at 2803 South Banker Street in Effingham. They are asked to return applications, along with a cover letter, resume and copy of medical license to Effingham CUSD Superintendent Mark Doan by March 18 at the aforementioned address in PO Box 130.