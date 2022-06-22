EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham Police will soon be receiving training and individual first aid medical kits for every full-time officer on staff, thanks to the support of four local businesses that partnered with the Red Warrior Tactical out of Marshall, Illinois.

Each personalized kit will be distributed on Monday.

The kits will have each officer’s name and blood type, emergency contact and pertinent medical history, as well as other supplies necessary to treat not only themselves, but also any victims who are in a potentially life-threatening situation.

These kits are specifically made for bleeding and penetrating injuries that are deep enough to cause serious harm.

“We’re extremely grateful for the support,” Police Chief Jason McFarland said.

Starting next week, additional first aid training will be completed for officers by an Air Force Trauma Specialist.

The four local businesses contributed nearly $10,000 to fund the kits,