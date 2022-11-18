EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were arrested in Effingham earlier this week after police officials said they were found with a gun inside a home at the reported location of shots being fired.

The arrests happened late Wednesday night on Third Street near Market Avenue. Officers responded to that area and obtained a search warrant for a home on Third. Officers found a gun and ammunition inside, along with evidence of shots being fired.

The three people who were inside the home at the time of the search were arrested and charged with the offenses listed with their names below:

Isak McGivney, 18 of Stewardson, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a peace officer, criminal trespass to real property

Stacey Weeden, 21 of Effingham, obstructing justice

Elizabeth St. Chin, 27 of Vandalia, arrested on a previous Effingham County warrant

Effingham Police was assisted by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police.