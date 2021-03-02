Effingham Police search for tips regarding burglarized party bus

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham Police Department needs help solving a burglary investigation.

In a Facebook post, police said that on February 24, a “Livin’ It Up” party bus was on Jefferson Street when it was burglarized. Multiple speakers, amplifiers and DJ lights were taken from inside, according to police.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Effingham Area Crime Stoppers or the Effingham Police Department. You would be eligible for a $500 reward if your tip leads to an arrest.