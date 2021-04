EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham Police are looking for a suspect they said is involved in a theft case.

Chief Jason McFarland said they got a report on Wednesday that a wallet was stolen from the Silk Purse thrift shop on West Fayette Avenue. Now, they are looking for a suspect.

Officers are looking to identify the woman in the gray sweatshirt, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. If you know who she is, call Effingham Police at (217) 347-0774 or Crime Stoppers.