(UPDATED AT 5 P.M.) Indiana State Police said 45-year-old Corey L. Ellerbe, of Terre Haute, Ind. was arrested in connection to this robbery.

In a news release, Indiana State Police said Illinois State Police dispatched them with a description of the getaway vehicle and suspect, who they believed to be traveling eastbound on Interstate 70.

Officers found the vehicle near the 10 mile marker on I-70. They pulled over the vehicle and arrested the driver.

“Once it was determined that Ellerbe was the robbery suspect, he was transported to the Vigo County Jail,” said officers. “Ellerbe is now awaiting extradition back to Illinois.”

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A person of interest is in custody in relation to an investigation of a bank robbery that happened Friday morning.

At 10:10 a.m., police received a report about a man who entered the First Mid Bank and Trust on North Keller Drive and demanded cash, telling the teller that he had a weapon. It was reported that no weapon was displayed at the time of the incident and no one was hurt. The suspect fled in a vehicle with an undetermined amount of cash, police added.

Effingham Police obtained a description of the suspect and their vehicle and broadcasted the details to other jurisdictions. Attentive citizens notified and updated authorities of the possible location of the suspect, and as a result, a person was taken into custody by police in Vigo County, Indiana.

Officers said the person will remain in custody pending the filing of criminal charges in Effingham County. Additional information regarding the person of interest will be released after formal charges have

been filed.

Chief Jason McFarland praised the efforts of local citizens who provided timely updates to Law Enforcement.

“We are very thankful for the assistance from our community – multiple people called to give information and that helped tremendously to narrow down direction of travel and allow Law Enforcement to safely take this subject into custody in such a short amount of time. This just highlights how important it is to have a good partnership between Law Enforcement and the citizens we serve. Remember ‘If You See It, Say It!’”

Chief McFarland also expressed gratitude for mutual assistance, stating, “We appreciate all the area Law Enforcement Agencies who immediately converged upon the scene and proceeded to assist in our search – special thanks to Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Secretary of State Police and the FBI for all the aid.”