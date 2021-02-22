Effingham Police: Man arrested after breaking into bank

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham Police said a 33-year-old man was arrested on February 19 for breaking into a bank.

In a news release, officials said that around 3:45 a.m., Jerome A. Wagnon, Jr. was found inside Crossroads Bank on North Keller Drive. Officers stated they were responding to an alarm when they found glass on two doors broken and located Wagnon inside the bank. “Wagnon proceeded to damage items at the bank and start a fire,” said officials. He went out of the bank and was arrested and taken to the Effingham County Jail.

Wagnon was charged with arson, burglary and felony criminal damage to property. His bond was set at $125,000.

He is expected in court on Thursday.