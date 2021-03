CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Three teenagers were arrested and charged for a fight that lead to a woman being stabbed in the eye.

Amayra Hearnes, 18, Faith Smith, 19, and Tionna Winn, 18, were charged with aggravated battery and mob action. The Champaign County State's Attorney's Office said the three started a fight Monday evening that eventually involved eight people. Court documents list five victims total.