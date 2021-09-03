Effingham Police Department is hiring police officers

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham Police Department is now accepting applications for entry-level police officers.

According to officers, there are many available positions:

– Patrol unit

– Investigation unit

– Crime scene investigator

– Child death task force

– Firearms instructor

– ILEAS members

– Police explorer advisor

– Bicycle unit

– Effingham City/County SRT team

– K-9 officers

– Field training officers

– School resource officer

– Crisis intervention team

– Narcotics unit

Successful candidates can receive great benefits:

– Illinois Downstate pension fund

– Vacation, holiday, personal and sick leave

– Health, dental, vision and life insurance

– City-provided uniforms

– Uniform maintenance allowance

– Paid holidays

– 12-hour shifts

– Every other Friday, Saturday and Sunday off

– Kelly time — 36 hours every eight weeks

– Longevity

Officers said the application deadline is October 15 at 11 a.m.. People who are interested can obtain an application packet online under Careers. Call 217-342-5300 x5308 if there are any questions about the application process.

Officers also said applicants must be U.S. citizens who are between 21 to 35 years old. The applicant needs to have a valid Driver’s License and a High School diploma or G.E.D Certificate.