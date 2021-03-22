Effingham Police arrest man for DUI, later learn he left 3-year-old home alone

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham Police said a man was arrested for DUI and then officers learned he left his 3-year-old child home alone.

In a news release, officers said they were called to the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette streets around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday. They were responding to a 2-car crash. One of the drivers, Jared Herr, was arrested for DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disobeying a traffic control device.

Police stated that later on, they learned Herr left his 3-year-old child home alone. The child was found safe and turned over to family.

Herr was issued additional citations for reckless conduct and endangering the life/health of a child.