Effingham Police arrest man accused of trying to hit deputy with car

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham and Neoga Police Departments, along with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, arrested an an Altamont man on Saturday after he allegedly tried to hit a deputy with his car.

Effingham officers said that they were called at approximately 11:19 p.m. to assist in arresting Randal E. Dye, 44, as he drove into Effingham. As Dye drove through the city, he hit and damaged a gas station trash can, a picnic table, bench, tree and two street signs in Bliss Park and playground equipment and chain-link fences at Southside Elementary School.

Dye’s car finally came to a stop after hitting and damaging a gas pump at the Casey’s General Store at 1101 South Banker Street. Dye was placed under arrest and then taken to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital due to injuries he sustained during one or more of the crashes.

The Effingham Police Department is still investigating and charges are expected to be filed after a complete review of the case by the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office.