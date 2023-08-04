EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — An Effingham man is under arrest after police said he tried to rob a bank on Friday.

Officials said 45-year-old Bradley Bennett was arrested without incident just before noon when officers responded to the 5/3 Bank at 200 East Jefferson Avenue. An initial investigation, they said, indicated that Bennett walked into the bank and handed a teller a note, which demanded money and said he was armed.

Officers did find a weapon when they searched Bennett. The bank was open for business at the time, but no employees, customers or police officers were hurt.

Effingham Police Lieutenant Detective Tom Webb praised everyone involved in the incident.

“I am very proud of our officers and their outstanding work in resolving the attempted armed robbery incident swiftly and safely,” Webb said. “Thanks to their unwavering dedication and professionalism, we achieved a successful outcome that prioritized the safety of both the public and our officers. This success serves as a testament to the collaboration with our department and the financial institutions in our community to coordinate an immediate and pre-planned response.”

“I thank everyone involved in this operation, including the bank employees who were trained and followed protocol to ensure swift police response,” Webb added. “Our department remains steadfast in our mission to uphold the peace and security of our city.”

Bennett was booked into the Effingham County Jail on a single charge of aggravated robbery, a class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison. The investigation is ongoing.