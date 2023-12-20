EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A 42-year-old Effingham man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to child sex crimes.

Just before 2 p.m., Jason W. Jones was taken to the Effingham County Jail, where he awaits a Thursday morning pretrial detention hearing. Effingham Police charged him with five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault to a child under 13 years old and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

In late November, Effingham City Police said they received a report regarding alleged sexual abuse. Effingham officials launched an investigation and found several victims. Authorities say they are exploring these leads, and more charges may be added as evidence is discovered.

Effingham Police said predatory criminal sexual assault to a child is a class X felony, meaning a conviction would result in a mandatory sentence of six to 60 years imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Therefore Jones, who is charged with counts involving two different victims, faces life in prison, officials said.

Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a class 2 felony that could result in three to seven years in prison.

“I want to commend our department for the exemplary work on this recent arrest,” Chief Jason McFarland said. “These are never easy cases for the victims, our community, or the investigating officers. The dedication, skill, and teamwork of all those involved have once again demonstrated the highest standards of law enforcement. The values of our department are upheld by offering dignity and compassion to the victims and their families, as well as effecting justice to the offender through a thorough and competent investigation.”

Effingham Police and the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office continue to investigate this case.