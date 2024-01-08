EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham Fire Department is investigating a house fire that killed five animals on Monday.

Officials got a report at 12:50 p.m. regarding a house full of smoke. When fire crews arrived at the scene near South Willow Street and East Eiche Avenue, smoke could be seen from the exterior rear of the house. Firefighters battled the interior fire and contained it to the basement.

Image credit: Facebook page of the Effingham Fire Department.

The Effingham Fire Department worked with Effingham City Dispatch, Effingham Police Department, Rural Med EMS, and the Teutopolis, Shumway and Altamont Fire Protection Districts. They were on the scene for almost two hours. Station coverage was provided by Dieterich FPDs.

Crews found three cats and two dogs in the house. All had died as a result of the fire. Effingham Fire Chief Brant Yochum said no people were hurt in the incident.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.