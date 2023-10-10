EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — No one is hurt after a house-turned apartment building in Effingham caught fire Monday night.

The Effingham Fire Department said the fire happened in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Cleveland Street just before midnight. The two-story house had been converted into a four-apartment structure and a fire started in one of the units.

No one was inside that unit at the time and everyone else was able to escape with no assistance. Firefighters remained on the scene for just over two hours, containing the flames to the apartment where the fire started.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

The Effingham Fire Department was assisted on the scene by Effingham City Dispatch, Effingham Police, Rural MED EMS, the Teutopolis and Shumway Fire Protection Districts and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.