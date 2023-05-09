EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — One Effingham farmer is rebuilding after strong winds destroyed his cattle barn.

Owner of Hartke Swine Center, David Hartke said it happened yesterday morning in Teutopolis on 1400 N. County Road. There were more than 300 cows inside. A few were hurt but they all survived and are accounted for.

Broken concrete pillars, wood, and metal were scattered across the field, some as far as a mile away. Hartke said he’s thankful no other buildings were damaged but admitted it will take a while before everything is back to normal.

“This is going to be a long rebuilding process,” Hartke said. “There’s been a lot of outpouring of support, encouragement, it’s been tough.”

Among his many problems, Hartke had to figure out where to place his cows. He said he was pleasantly surprised at how many farmers, friends, and family members reached out to help.

“People that I never thought would’ve called and my phone was burning up yesterday,” Hartke said. “It’s amazing how many people call up and people that haven’t had animals on their farm in five years said, ‘Hey if you need a place to put them.’ We were fortunate to have everybody that came out and helped and called and offered things.”

Hartke said the structure was built nine years ago and will cost upward of $300,000 to fix. He said rebuilding is going to take a while but is happy his cows have a temporary place to live.

“When something like this happens at 8 a.m. and by the time you go to bed at 8 p.m. at night, you know you’ve got a home for everybody and the sun is going to come up and things are going okay. And the cattle have a place to go,” Hartke said.

Hartke said there are only 120 cows left to be moved from the farm. He said he hopes to re-open the barn in September.