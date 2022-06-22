EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham’s Deputy Police Chief was one of approximately 250 people to graduate from the FBI National Academy earlier this month.

Deputy Chief Kurt Davis and his fellow candidates spent ten weeks at the FBI’s training facility in Quantico, Va. as part of a program meant to improve the administration of justice in police departments while raising their standards, knowledge and cooperation. The candidates were offered college-level course work on several topics including intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication and forensic science. They also participated in physical fitness and training challenges. Participation at this academy is by invitation only.

Deputy Chief Kurt Davis is the fourth Effingham Police officer to graduate from the academy, after Chiefs John Lange, Michael Schutzbach and Jason McFarland.