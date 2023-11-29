EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A daycare center is honoring two kids who died in a tragic accident with a kind gesture.

Siblings Walker and Rose Bryan — and their father Kenny — died in the Teutopolis ammonia spill in September. Now, there will soon be a bus stop outside of the Effingham Child Development Center in memory of the two children. Assistant Director Jessica Andrews said the goal is to install a bench with their names on it. Walker and Rose both used to go to the daycare.

“Oh my gosh, they were the best kids,” Andrews said. “Anytime Rosie was in the room she would just, you would know it was Rosie laughing. When Walker was younger he always wore cowboy boots. And you would know he was coming down the hall just from his boots clanging in the hallway. They were such great kids.”

Andrews said they’ve collected more than $4,000 so far — but still need more to meet their goal. She said anyone who would like to donate can simply stop by the center or email them at effinghamcdc@yahoo.com.