EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic event is happening in Effingham.

The Effingham courthouse will have a cornerstone-laying ceremony this Saturday. The original cornerstone was laid in 1870 when the courthouse was built. As it has become unreadable over time, a new stone will be placed in the second-story courtroom with the ceremony.

The event will start at noon. Doors will open to the public at 11:30 a.m.