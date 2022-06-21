ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCIA) — Parts of central Illinois were hit hard by storms Friday morning. There were a lot of fallen trees flooded roads and downed power lines in Effingham county. One House in Altamont had a close call after a tree almost fell on it. The owner of the House said he was out getting ready for work when he got the call from his wife who said she heard a big boom outside. He said he was shocked when he saw the damage.

Kyle Kelly said “We’ve been out here since probably six or seven o’clock. We’re probably going to go until we’ve cleaned up everything that we can get by ourselves.”

He said the tree took out one of their cars. The big tree took out a power line knocking out the power to several houses for several hours.