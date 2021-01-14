Effingham County Sheriff’s Office warns community about ‘grandchild in jail’ scam

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said a “grandchild in jail” scam is going around their area.

Effingham County Chief Deputy Paul Kuhns said they have received two reports of the scam in the last two days. “This call usually starts out with a young sounding voice saying, ‘Grandpa/Grandma I’m in trouble and I’m in jail, I need money to bond out.'” He continued to say the scammer gets the person hooked if they can get the victim to say the grandchild’s name.

“No grandparent wants to leave a grandchild scared and sitting in jail somewhere out of town. The goal of these scammers is to get you to wire money to someone they name, so they can take the money you are sending for bond.”

Kuhns said when he was a patrol officer, he handled a call like this. “The grandparent didn’t know what to do because he did not have a close relationship with his grandson, who lived out of state, but he wanted to help and was ready to send the $3,000 the caller wanted. I knew the call was a scam, but the grandparent was only satisfied when we were able to finally reach the grandson and he confirmed he was alright.”

The chief deputy said another form of this scam involves someone posing at the grandchild’s appointed attorney. They say they need the victim to wire money to them for the child’s bail. “They go as far as doing a Google search for attorney’s offices on the internet and claim to be an attorney from a known office. They will often say your grandchild has been involved in a traffic accident that resulted in them being arrested and placed in jail.”

The sheriff’s office is asking people to talk to their family members about these scams. “Our best defense is to be informed and to look out for one another.”