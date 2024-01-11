EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — New year, new site. Effingham County just gave their website a major facelift.

The site initially debuted on the world wide web in 1999. From then until now, the Effingham County website has served as a helpful tool for residents to keep up with local government information as well as public information.

The last time the website was updated was in April 2011. However, county officials said they found the site clunky and hard to manage. It also could not support new technology.

With help from ARPA funds and marketing group Imaginethis!, the Effingham County Board was able to finally give their website a proper upgrade.

The new website features up-to-date information on public meetings, an array of records, reports and services, as well as elections, licenses, taxes, traffic and so much more.

Access the brand-new Effingham County website at https://effinghamcountyil.gov/.