Effingham County Board Members share concerns over ambulances in county

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA)–Some Effingham County Board members are concerned there aren’t enough ambulances to go around.

As it currently stands, the county is frequently in “Zero-Status”, meaning backup first responders are usually unavailable when their primary first responders aren’t are out on a call.

In their most recent county board meeting in effingham, board members talked about issues they have with their current ambulance contract.

Elizabeth Huston says she wants to see more ambulance’s readily available in case of an emergency.

As it currently stands, Abbott EMS has four ambulances, but only two can be ready at a moment’s notice because they only have so many crews.

“I would like to see that raised to three or four to limit the zero-statuses,” Huston said.

In the event 911 is called and one of the teams isn’t free, Effingham currently relies on other nearby counties to help.

“My concerns is that they’re not always going to be available because they have their own counties to worry about as well,” Huston said.

Abbott EMS sent WCIA a statement, saying they plan on hiring more crews and are working to provide another ambulance as well. Their contract with the county runs out next year.

County Board Chairman Jim Niemann said he’s interested in exploring all of the county’s options, so they have ample time to make a transition if necessary.