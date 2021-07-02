Effingham County Animal Shelter & Control not accepting any more cats and kittens

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — An animal shelter is so overrun with cats and kittens, it’s not accepting any more.

The Effingham County Animal Shelter & Control says it’s run out of space.

The shelter has about 40 to 50 cats and kittens right now.

Officials say the spring is usually busy but with the pandemic and the nice weather, there have been more kittens.

“Because we cannot help more until these guys get adopted so the more that we help, the more that gets spade and the less that there’s population out there of homeless pets,” said Samantha Cotner, an animal control officer with Effingham County Animal Shelter & Control.

The shelter is still accepting dogs but it desperately needs adopters.

To fill out an application, click here.