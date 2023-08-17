EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — School is now in session in Effingham, and some kids got a fresh look just in time.

The Royal School of Cosmetology gave out free haircuts to children ahead of school starting. School instructors said it is a great way for their future barbers and hair stylists to fine tune their skills while showing why it is important to help others.

“We’re trying to give back to the community and offer free haircuts and services to kids or anyone during this time,” said Erin Miltonburg, the Royal School’s Head of Cosmetology. “Trying to teach them to give back to the community and volunteer their time and see how special that is on the back end of things.”

Kids who still need to stop and get a fresh cut can get one on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Red Brush Christian Church in Louisville. This will be the last free haircut opportunity the Royal School is offering.