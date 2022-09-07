EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – Students in one school district are wearing yellow today in memory of a fallen classmate.

In a Facebook post, Effingham Community Schools encourage all students and staff to wear yellow to school on Wednesday, September 7th to show support for the family and friends of Keaton Gabel.

Family and friends have been remembering the teen and honoring his life on social media.

WCIA reported on Keaton’s journey with cancer one year ago when he was granted a wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

On Saturday September 3, 2022 Keaton passed away, according to Keaton’s father, Mark Gabel on a post to the family’s GoFundMe account.

Gabel was diagnosed in 2018 with Leukemia and Ewing Sarcoma.

If you would like to support the family, they have an online GoFundMe available to assist with costs.