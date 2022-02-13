EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham Community Schools is the latest school district in Illinois to adopt a mask-optional policy for students, teachers and staff.

The district Board of Education met late Friday afternoon to discuss COVID policies and procedures and approved the following changes, effective Monday:

Masks and weekly COVID testing will be optional. but strongly recommended

Masks will still be required on all district transportation

Contact tracing of possible exposures will continue and parents will be strongly encouraged to follow quarantine guidelines

The district will continue to send students home due to illness and families are asked to keep their children with any illness home until they are symptom-free for 24 hours

The district also said that its voluntary “rapid antigen testing” program for symptomatic students and staff will be expanded to each weekday from 8 to 9 a.m. All other established mitigations, including social distancing, hand washing practices and cleaning/ventilation procedures will remain in place.

Depending on personal choice, some students, teachers and staff will be and won’t be wearing masks, and everyone is asked to support those individual decisions.