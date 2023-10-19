EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Senior Education Ministries, Inc. has partnered with the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging to host their monthly Dine with a Doc event on Nov. 9.

Dine with a Doc is held on the second Thursday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Senior Center (209 South Merchant Street). It is a free program that invites any and all local seniors to to learn about a medical topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch, provided by HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine – Effingham. Several area businesses donate door prizes and teach about ways that they can also help.

Doctors volunteer their time to answering medical questions. This month, Andrew Poulos, MD, will be giving a presentation. He is a primary care physician at HSHS in Effingham. A question and answer session will follow his lecture.

The Dine with a Doc program aims to give seniors the opportunity to get out, spend time with their peers, and be given information on ways to improve their quality of life.